Father held for forcing disabled son for begging

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a father in account of forcing his disable son for begging in the area of Bhadar Pur Tehsil Pasrur. According to police, PS City Pasrur, on a complaint, arrested father Yusuf who forced his disable son Ali Hussain for begging. Police have recovered Ali Hussain from his possession and sent him under the custody of Child Protection Bureau.

A few days back, another disable son of Yusuf, Ahsan (14) found dead because of multiple reasons as he rented out his son to a beggars contractor Mazhar. Mazhar used to doing business of begging in Gujranwala. Last week, he has been arrested by police in narcotics case and nobody took care of poor Ahsan and he died on the road due to cold weather. And companions of Mazhar, threw down the body of poor Ahsan at garbage pond.