Father held for dumping 2 sons to become bridegroom

A sorrowful incident took place outskirts of Ghari Yasin town when a stringent father tried to drown his two sons into Janat Shaakh (irrigation canal) when he failed to satisfy his two sons to become once again bridegroom, in the limits of Ghulam Shah Police Station, some 50 kilometers from here.

According to police sources, suspect identified as Habibur Rahman Magsi by caste, inhabitant of Ratodero tehsil of Larkana district, was arrested when he had tried to flee after thrown his two sons identified as Abdul Samad, of 14, and Abdul Hai, of 12, into Janat Shaakh after tying up the hands and legs of both the children, on the hue and cry of both the children, local people spotted such episode and came forward to rescue the children and succeed in rescuing the children from drowning and alerted the police party which patrolling police party with fortunately also coming from opposite direction and managed to arrest accused Habibur Rahman Magsi and shifted the children and arrested accused to Police Station, police added.

Resources further added that Habibur Rahman killed his wife over pretext of honour killing near about eight years ago and now he wanted to make another marry.

