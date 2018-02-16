Father, daughter die in road accident

A man and his daughter died when a speeding truck hit them while they were riding on a motorcycle near Ayesha Manzil here on Thursday. Both the victims got seriously injured when they were hit by a truck and taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they succumbed to injuries, said police sources.

The police took driver of the truck into custody and impounded the truck. The DIG Traffic has suspended Section Officer Azizabad Traffic Section, SI Ata Muhammad Jamali on negligence and issued him show cause notice.—APP

