FATF recognises Pak efforts against terror

A politically motivated motion by the US to put pressure on Pakistan and undermine its economic growth flatly fell through on Tuesday as the member states of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at its meeting in Paris failed to reach consensus on placing the country on the global list of countries that finance terrorism. It was also indeed a recognition at wider level the steps the country has taken, in fact more than any other country in the world, against terrorist outfits.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in a midnight tweet thanked friends who helped Pakistan avoid a major international embarrassment – consequences of which could have serious implications for country’s economy. According to reports China, Turkey and Russia all of whom are part of FATF strongly opposed the US-backed motion against Pakistan. While there is no doubt that China and Turkey have always stood by Pakistan in the hour of trial and supported it at different world forums over the last few years, we have also seen Russia coming forward supporting anti-terror efforts undertaken by Pakistan. Had the US move succeeded this time, Pakistan’s economic woes would have multiplied. Not only the cost of doing business would have increased, but foreign investment could have dried up as well, worsening the country’s macroeconomic position that is already under pressure due to a widening trade deficit and falling foreign exchange reserves. We have no doubt in saying that the Indian lobby in the US is behind the crafting of this vicious motion and it could also be as an attempt to undermine the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. So the entire nation is grateful to the gesture extended by friendly countries at the FATF to help Pakistan come out of difficult situation. Adviser on Finance Miftah Ismail-led team also deserves appreciation which before attending the Paris meeting visited different European capitals to convince FATF member countries about the actions that Islamabad has taken to remain compliant with global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regime. Though initially Pakistan has been given a three-month reprieve by the global watchdog, but given the zero tolerance shown by the country against terrorist outfits which also saw passage of necessary legislation most recently against proscribed outfits, we expect that our relevant quarters will stay in touch with friendly countries in order to get the ill motivated motion quashed. We also need to engage with the US and the UK to withdraw the motion.

