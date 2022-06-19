FATF: PM congratulates Bilawal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and congratulated him on the successful completion of Financial Action Task Force action plan.

“The entire team of Ministry of Foreign Affairs deserves appreciation,” the premier was quoted as saying in a statement shared by the Bilawal-led PPP on Saturday.

FM Bilawal pledged that he will continue to make all-out efforts to steer the country out of all challenges, it added.

A global dirty money watchdog on Friday announced that Pakistan had substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, as part of a bid to get off the grey list on which it has been since 2018 – a decision that would end the threat of Islamabad being put on the black list.

The announcement was welcomed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, who was representing Pakistan at the plenary in Germany. PM Shehbaz also felicitated the nation and welcomed the announcement of the FATF that Pakistan had met all its conditions for exclusion from the grey list. In a statement, he said, “Praise be to Allah, return of Pakistan to the white list is a big success of Pakistan.”

He congratulated the government institutions, personalities and relevant team and said their joint efforts brought fruit.