Top security body meeting for the first time under caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk has done well to reaffirm its commitment to cooperate with an international watchdog tasked with countering illicit financing for addressing shortcomings in the country’s anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing regimes.

According to the reports in the media, the National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad the other day approved the presentation of the proposed plan to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at its upcoming meeting, reaffirmed the commitment to work with FATF and other international organizations for achieving common goals and shared objectives and effectively constitutes the high-level commitment that FATF requires from the country to implement the legal regulatory and operational reforms needed.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar briefed the National Security Committee about the upcoming FATF meeting Paris towards end of this month and the measures, both administrative and legal, taken so far by the country to meet the watchdog’s requirements.

While reviewing various actions so far taken towards fulfilling country’s international responsibilities under the FATF framework, the top security body expressed satisfaction over the progress so far made and directed that the progress should be shared with the FATF Secretariat in the upcoming meeting.

It is good that the country’s civil and military leadership are fully seized of the matter and taking adequate measures at the appropriate level to offset any possible adverse impact of the move unfortunately initiated and sponsored by the US and its allies including Britain, France and Germany for placing Pakistan in the grey list in the backdrop of persisting strained relations between the so-called old allies Washington and Islamabad and hopefully desired objectives will be duly achieved commendably at FATF Paris moot.

MOHAMMAD ZAHID

Lahore

Related