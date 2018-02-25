FATF not to affect rising economy, investment in Pakistan: Miftah

ISLAMABAD :Advisor on Finance and Economic Affairs, Miftah Ismail has said that seeking name of our country into the list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), would not affect Pakistan’s rising economy. It was only effort of some countries including United States to malign Pakistan, which would not be successful as many countries supported our position, he said while talking to a private news channel. He, however, said Pakistan would have to focus on long term planning and implement “action plan”. There was no name of Pakistan mentioned in the list of FATF, he said. Putting the name in the watch list would not affect emerging economy and investment in Pakistan, he assured.

Orignally published by APP