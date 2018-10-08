FATF informed of steps taken to counter terror financing

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A delegation of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) who arrived here on Sunday began the very important talks with Pakistani officials discussing the measures the country has taken to counter terror financing and money laundering.

According to sources, Pakistan informed the FATF team about the proposed amendments in its money laundering law, saying sentences for those involved in the crime would be increased and that all steps have been taken to stop monetary assistance to terrorists.

The Pakistani delegation that included officials from the foreign, interior and finance ministries said they would provide required information to other countries once the proposed amendments are approved, sources said.

The FATF Asia-Pacific team will stay in the country till October 19.

Sources said the team will meet officials of the ministries of finance and interior, the financial monitoring unit and the state bank during its visit.

The FATF team will review the administrative and legal measures taken by Pakistan to stop the monetary assistance of terrorists, sources said.

The delegation is also expected to hold meetings with officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies.

