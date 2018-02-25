FATF controls mood of investors, forcing PSX to move in narrow band

Karachi

Pakistan Stock Exchnage (PSX) continued to swing back and forth during the week driven by a mixed bag of developments on both global and local fronts where major index drivers landed in the negative territory. The development on global horizon where concerns regarding Pakistan s possible inclusion in global terrorist financing watch list by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and Nawaz Sharif has been disallowed by Supreme Court to hold the position of party head resulted in fresh selling in blue chips and investment stocks. The index closed with a loss of around 360 points or 0.83 percent to 43,267 points level.—APP