Fateha offered for APS carnage victims

Staff Reporter

Fateha prayers were offered for the victims of APS incident at the mosque of CM office here today. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and other people prayed for higher ranks of martyred teachers and their students and paid homage to their great sacrifices.

Chief Minister said that the martyr children and teachers of APS have made the history of establishing a peaceful Pakistan from their blood. Whole nation is paying tribute to their undying sacrifices. Moreover, he added that it was due to these great sacrifices of martyrs that whole nation is united in the war against terrorism and peace has been made in Pakistan. The great sacrifices of martyrs of APS will always be remembered.

Share on: WhatsApp