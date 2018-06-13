Fateha Khawani held for martyr Tufail Mattoo

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, family and friends of Tufail Ahmed Mattoo, who was killed by the Indian police in June 2010, visited Martyrs Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar to pay tributes to the teen aged martyr.

The father of martyr Tufail Mattoo had organized the fateha khawani at the graveyard on eighth martyrdom anniversary of his son.

Besides family and friends, some political activists also showed up at the grave and offered fateha for Tufail Mattoo whose killing had sparked the 2010 mass uprising in occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, Tufail’s father, Muhammad Ashraf Mattoo vowed that he would continue the struggle for justice. “We will continue to fight for justice and will not succumb to any pressure,” Ashraf Mattoo said.

Tufail Mattoo was killed on the 11th of June in 2010 after being hit by a teargas shell fired by the Indian police. The teenage boy was returning home from tuitions.—KMS