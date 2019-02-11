Fateha held for departed soul of PIO’s father

Staff Reporter

Senior journalists of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, former Principal Information Officers, representatives of print and electronic media attended Fateha Khawani and collective Dua here on Monday for the departed soul of Mian Muhammad Iqbal, father of the Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mian Jahangir Iqbal.

The Fateha Khawani/Dua held at the Press Information Department (PID).

Noted religious scholar Pir Izhar-ul-Haq Bukhari led the collective Dua. Expressing their deep condolences with the PIO, the participants prayed for eternal peace and blessing of the departed soul.

Share on: WhatsApp