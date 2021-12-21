Fate of stalled development projects to be decided: MoPW

Afghan Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) has formed six joint commit-tees to assess the development projects that remain unfinished from their start under the former government.

The committees will decide whether to resume the remaining projects or not, said the deputy minister of Public Works.

Dozens of development projects have remained uncompleted as the former, Western-backed government rapidly fell to the Islamic Emirate.

On Sunday, the Public Works Ministry said that some projects have resumed and that efforts are underway to start work on a number of other projects.

“We prioritize the projects that are about 80 to 95 percent completed. The committees will assess all aspects of the projects,’ said Bakht Rahman Sharafat, deputy minister of Public Works. “The projects that were backed by the foreign donors are uncompleted and the work has yet to begin on them. The Islamic Emirate has been in con-tact with donors to urge them to re-sume the projects.”

To complete the development projects, the economists said that the support of foreign donors was needed. “If the work on development projects which are unfinished is not resumed, the pro-jects will be harmed,” said Sayed Masoud, an economist.The Public Works Ministry said that some of the projects have been com-pleted.