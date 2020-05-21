Fate of ‘selected govt’ is decided, claims PPP leader

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza on Thursday said the fate of the ‘selected government’ is decided.

He said soon the puppet show would be over, adding that the curtain of the play would fall in a twinkling. The PPP leader has said that the incompetent and amateurish ruling clique has ruined every sector of the country.

It has been decided that staying in power of Niazi gang is tantamount to pushing the country towards more destruction, he added. Forty thieves in Bani Gala are bent on planning to make the whole country BRT, he remarked.

This gang of robbers devoured the national economy like flour and sugar by considering it as father’s estate, he warned. If this corrupt gang had given incentives to the farmers instead of subsidizing their financial facilitators, wheat would have been plentiful today, he noted.

Hassan Murtaza says flour and sugar thieves rulers have covered up their robberies under the guise of forensic audit.

He adds patients’ medicines, farmer’s sugarcane, those who eat wheat will now have to be held accountable for every penny; it is the second year that locusts are attacking Punjab.

While Nero is playing flute in Bani Gala, like locusts, it’s time to political spray on those who are eating the country’s economy right now.