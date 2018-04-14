Fate of politicians be decided by people: Bilawal

Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said the fate of politicians should be decided by the people of Pakistan. “I am of the belief that it’s the people of Pakistan who should make such decisions about the fate of politicians,” Bilawal tweeted after a historic Supreme Court verdict ruled that lawmakers disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution will be unable to contest elections for the rest of their life.

Stating that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) “forced the judicialisation of our politics,” Bilawal added, “Naehal (disqualified) Nawaz and Tareen must now face the consequences of their actions.”

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said former premier Nawaz Sharif supported Article 62 against other politicians and has now been trapped in it himself. “If Parliament is respected then decisions are made by the people and Parliament,” the opposition leader said while speaking to media men in Islamabad.

Shah continued, “Guidelines were issued to institutions in the 1973 Constitution, but the enemies of democracy disrespected Parliament and snatched the right from people to make such decisions.”

Claiming that some politicians stood behind dictators for power, “If supremacy of Parliament is given to someone else, then politicians will suffer.” “I tell politicians even today that if you don’t respect the supremacy of Parliament and democracy then politics will be lost,” he added. Shah said even in the case of Panama Papers, they tried that Parliament should decide Nawaz’s fate. “But instead of listening to the Parliament’s request, Nawaz knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court.”

“Supreme Court rules in accordance with the Constitution and whatever decision they make should be accepted and there is no need to put up a fight,” the opposition leader further said.

Referring to the hijacking case against the former premier, Shah said, “We repealed all of the dictator’s laws but Nawaz retained Articles 62 and 63.”—INP