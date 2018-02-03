Fate of Mirwaiz’s passport depends on police report

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the fate of the passport of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, would be decided after the police verification report to the Srinagar Passport Office.

Regional Passport Officer, Srinagar, Brij Bushan Nagar, in a media interview in Srinagar said that they were yet to receive police verification report for renewal of Mirwaiz’s passport. “Once we receive the verification report, we issue the passport next day.”

A police official said that they won’t share any information about verification report of Mirwaiz. “Verification report remains a confidential till it is submitted to Srinagar Passport Office,” the police official said.

The Mirwaiz has applied for renewal of his passport to perform Umrah. “Mirwaiz’s short validity passport (SVP) was not renewed after it expired in 2013 and he has not been allowed to travel abroad for the past many years,” a Hurriyat leader said.

During the last several years, he said, the Mirwaiz was not allowed to participate in meetings of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). “He was invited a number of times but was not allowed to travel abroad,” he added. Most of the Hurriyat leaders are denied passport by the Indian authorities.—KMS