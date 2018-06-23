FATA’s merger process with KP to be completed in six months: Syed Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information Syed Ali Zafar has expressed hope the process of FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be completed in six months.

In an interview, he said the committee formed to materialize FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is working on the plan speedily.

The Minister said an administrative structure is being raised in the erstwhile FATA, and urban centers and administrative units are being set up under a process.

He said all the issues related to FATA are being thoroughly reviewed.

Syed Ali Zafar said the caretaker government will leave comprehensive guidelines in various sectors for the next elected government.

To a question, the Minister said bureaucracy has been shuffled at federal and provincial levels to ensure transparency in elections.

He said the interior ministry is receiving reports on daily basis regarding peaceful elections, and for ensuring foolproof security in elections, decisions are being taken on the basis of those reports.