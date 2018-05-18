FATA’s merger delayed

A couple of weeks back Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while speaking in the National Assembly had expressed the desire to implement the FATA reforms package aimed at mainstreaming of the country’s tribal areas before completion of its five-year term on May 31 but it appears that the JUI (F) and PKMAP top leadership, which repeatedly voiced concerns over merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, succeeded at the end of the day to delay the proposed merger despite government’s overwhelming majority in Parliament.

In the lower house on Wednesday, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch said the government is not bringing any constitutional amendment for merger of FATA with KP but to decide representation of the tribal areas in the provincial assembly. We fail to understand if the matter of the merger has been left to the next assembly then there was also no need to show urgency to address the matter of representation through the constitutional amendment at this point in time as we understand both the matters — the merger and the representation of FATA in KP assembly — should have been addressed collectively. It is unfortunate that despite doing all the homework for the mainstreaming of FATA, the government failed to fully implement the FATA reforms package due to political expediency and to appease its allies. The opposition of JUI (F) and PKMAP is just based on political interests and we have no doubt in saying that their concerns have nothing to do with the will and aspirations of the tribal people, the majority of whom wanted immediate merger with the KP. The merger and then representation of tribal people in provincial and the national assemblies would have enabled the tribal representatives to forcefully raise the voice of their rights and get them addressed immediately. Overlooking the genuine demand of tribal people who indeed over the last few years have suffered immensely due to anti-terrorism operation. Anyway as a consolation it is imperative that the IDPs are fully settled back to their areas as per their satisfaction without any excuse of shortage of funds. They need to be fully looked after and such an environment should be created in FATA that enable the local people to stand on their own feet.

