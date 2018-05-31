FATA’s identity

Eventually, major political parties sank their differences and forged unity to give constitutional and legal cover to the much-talked-about FATA reforms, giving a sort of new identity to the people of tribal areas as part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. FATA will be granted sixteen general seats, four seats for women and one seat for non-Muslims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. It is, indeed, a historic achievement as genuine reforms are being introduced in FATA after lapse of seven decades.

The successive governments ignored the crucial issue of mainstreaming of FATA on flimsy grounds and imaginary fears and as a consequence not only people of the area suffered and stood deprived of their fundamental rights for seventy years but the country as a whole suffered due to menace of terrorism and FATA becoming a haven for all sorts of criminals. Credit really goes to the present Government for doing the necessary home work, presenting a comprehensive package, giving it legal shape, forging consensus among most of the stakeholders and getting the constitutional amendment passed by Parliament. Federal Government has done its job. Credit also goes to the KP Assembly for passing the Bill despite protest by the JUI-F led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The move of the Maulana is highly imprudent, which is beyond understanding that why he is opposing the merger of the tribal belt with the KP.

B FAIZ

Lahore

