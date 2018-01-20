FATA varsity campus to be setup in Bajaur Agency

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Higher Education commission (HEC) has agreed to establish a sub-campus of FATA University in Bajaur Agency.

In this connection a joint team of the officials of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and FATA University visited the Government Post Graduate College Khar Bajaur Agency on Friday.

Senior officials of the local administration and elder son of PML-N Member National Assembly Nizamuddin Khan were accompanied the team during the visit.

The members of the team met the Principal of the Government Postgraduate College, Professor Gul Badsha and consult him about the initiative to establish the sub-campus of Fata University in the college. Prof Gul Badshah was of the view that Post Graduate College Khar was the best site for the establishment of FATA University sub-campus in Bajaur.

The team members inspected several departments and section of the college and found the Government Post Graduate Collage Khar the best and suitable site for the sub-campus of FATA University.