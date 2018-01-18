FATA uplift govt’s top priority: PM

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said development and progress of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) was priority of the government and the PML-N government had credit for taking up the development of FATA and its people very seriously.

He was talking to a delegation of the PML-N office holders – presidents, vice presidents and general secretaries – hailing from various agencies of FATA here at the PM Office, led by Minister of State for Safron Ghalib Khan.

The prime minister said the process of FATA reforms was already underway and said it would be accomplished as per the wishes of the people.

He said the government believed that the reform and the merger process of FATA should be completed in steps so that if any issue crops up, those would be resolved timely.

He said the government believed that the people of FATA needed to be brought to the mainstream by launching a comprehensive development programme. He said the government was determined to provide health, education, employment other basic facilities to the people of Pakistan, similar to those in the other developed areas of the country.

The meeting discussed in detail FATA reforms, construction and development projects and the issues related to the common man. The delegation was appreciative of the end of the black laws in FATA that plagued the region for past several decades and for taking practical measures for the improvement of infrastructure and lifestyle of the people.—APP