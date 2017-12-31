FATA tribes should not be pressured to merge with KP: Fazl

Observer Report

Islamabad

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F President Fazl-ur-Rehman on Saturday said the tribal citizens should not be pressurised for the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The tribes have their own identity and only tribal leaders, no one else, should make a decision about their land,” Rehman said while addressing the FATA Supreme Council’s protest in the federal capital.

“They [tribal citizens] should not be pressured over the KP-FATA merger,” he said. “We stand in solidarity with the citizens of FATA, and we shall continue to struggle for their rights.”

He further said that the 2001-decision of “US slavery” was wrong. “I remained resolute at that time, and now too, I am ready to go to jail for my stance.”