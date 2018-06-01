FATA teachers awarded certificates

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Certificate Award Ceremony of the 1st Early Childhood Education (ECE) Master Trainer Course for FATA teachers was held at Fazaia College of Education for Women, Peshawar. Mr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest at the occasion. Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command also attended the ceremony. Chief guest, awarded the course completion certificates to 31 male & female trainee teachers from FATA.

The Chief Guest lauded the services of Fazaia College of Education for Women, and urged its faculty to become a direct stakeholder of quality research in the profession of teaching. He further expressed hope that PAF would continue to contribute in nation building through its services in the field of education.