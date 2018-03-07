Fata table tennis team selected for Inter-provincial games

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Fata table tennis team consisting three players and one official was selected after trials for the players were conducted at Peshawar sports complex on Monday.

Director of sports Fata organized trials of various games to select players from Fata regions to compete in the upcoming 4th Inter provincial games which would be commenced from 16th March,2018 at Peshawar sports complex.

Rohullah Shinwari, Asif Nawaz Shinwari of Khyber Agency defeated their opponent players from Mohmand Agency and Khyber Agency and were selected for the inter provincial games while Fawaid Khitab was also selected after he won match against ‘Moosa’, a table tennis player from Khyber Agency.

Nasib Shah Shinwari will be the official of Fata table tennis team during the inter- provincial games.

Senior officials of directorate of sports Fata and the general secretary of Fata Olympic association Rahmat Gul Afridi was also present during the trials.