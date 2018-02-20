FATA students protest against FDA

Peshawar

Students from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) residing in Peshawar on Monday staged a protested against the FATA Development Authority (FDA) and the biased behaviour of police officials.

A rally of the FATA Students Organisation reached outside the Governor’s House to record its protest against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor and the FDA after they refused to accept the demands of the protesting students. A list of demands of the organisation includes the utilisation of funds for the education of students studying through FDA.—INP