FATA Strikers win first Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League

Peshawar

Middle order Aysha Khan smashed a cracking half-century and drove FATA Strikers to a convincing 110 runs victory in the final of the First Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League-2018 played here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Aysha smashed a superb knock of 53 runs off 29 balls with five boundaries and three towering sixes by playing a key role after tumbling the top order of international cricketers Sana Urooj (09) and skipper Javeria Rauf (23).

Aysha along with Rameem provided a solid 80 runs stand for the third wicket. Rameem scored 36 runs including four boundaries and one six while Aysha hammered another vital 53 runs. Maham and Kainat were the other leading contributors who scored 30 and 25 runs respectively to the team total. Maham hit a superb three boundaries in one over while Kainat smashed three boundaries and a six in her 25 runs knock.

Javeria, who also contributed three back to back centuries and were later on declared as player of the First Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League, bowled out for 23 runs only when Fatima, the right-arm leg spinner did a flighty delivery which she mis-judged and bowled out for 23 runs.

Aysha, the star of the day’s proceeding hammered her third 50s and was the second highest scorer of the League. For Rawalpindi Hitters Fatima claimed three wickets off 22 runs in her four overs spell, Saba got two wickets for 30 runs in her four overs spell and Naila Nazir got one wicket for 28 runs in her four overs spell.

In reply, to 165 runs target, Rawalpindi Hitters bundled out for 55 runs as only Fatima made 23 runs, none of the other batters could cross the double figures. The Rawalpindi Hitters skipper Naila Nazir and Saba went early and thus Rawalpindi Hitters failed to click as only Naila Nazir and Saba were the most contributors in other matches.

For FATA Strikers Fatima claimed three wickets for just four runs in her four overs spell, Madiha Gul took two wickets for 15 runs in her four overs spell, Kainat took two wickets for 11 runs in her two overs spell, Maria and Kalsoom took one wicket each.

Thus FATA Strikers won the match by 110 runs and got the coveted trophy and Rs. 100,000 as cash prizes and Rawalpindi Hitters got runners-up trophy and Rs. 50,000 as cash prize announced by Directorate of Sports KP.

Javeria Rauf was declared as best batter of the League with her three elegant centuries, Madiha Gul got the best bowler award with 17 wickets while player of the match award was given to Aysha, she hammered a cracking half-century.

Honoree Counsel General of Japan Fazal-e-Rahim Khan, former Test cricketer Arshad Khan, former World Cupper Wajahat Ullah Wasti gave away trophies and cash prizes with the organizing secretary Miss Sadaf and Chairman Organizing Committee Rehmat Gul Afridi.

A total of eight teams took part in the League.—APP

