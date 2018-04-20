FATA stability

The Army Chief has directed that stability and development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to the public. This reiteration of mainstreaming of FATA has been made just when the Army has started handing over of areas cleared of militancy to civilian authorities which is indeed a commendable step in the right direction.

The corps commanders forum reviewed evolving geo-strategic environment and security situation in the country and progress on ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad and Khushhaal Balochistan programme was also discussed. The meeting quite appropriately acknowledged contribution and sacrifices of all the stakeholders especially the resilient Pakistanis in rejecting terrorism and bringing about security and stability to the country and concluded by reiteration of determination to continue making efforts in support of the state institutions which are taking Pakistan on a positive trajectory of peace, stability and prosperity.

It is quite regrettable to mention that the federal government after taking a somewhat assuring start towards mainstreaming of FATA early last year and taking couple of decisions as well in the light of Sartaj Aziz FATA Reforms Committee has put the whole process on the back burner only because couple of its allies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have opposed merger of the tribal areas with KP out of their petty vested political interests. The federal govt will earn a lot of goodwill if the steps put on hold to appease its allies unnecessary are taken within next few days preferably prior to its presentation of last budget for next financial year or at most ahead of stepping down, perhaps, on May 31.

AAMER NAJMEE

Lahore

Related