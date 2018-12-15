Fata seats delimitation to be finalized soon: ECP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Provincial Election Commission Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday said that work on delimitation of 16 provincial assembly constituencies in the merged tribal district work was in progress and the final list would be displayed on March 4, 2019. Director General Gender Affairs ECP Haroon Khan Shinwari said this while addressing gender and disability electoral working group here at office of PAIMAN Alumni Trust on Friday.

He said that interim list would be issued on December 31 and people could file complaints on delimitation with the ECP from January 1 to January 30 adding decision on the complaints would be taken on March 1.

He said that the ECP is going to launch electioneering awareness campaign for male and female students from January next year.

Share on: WhatsApp