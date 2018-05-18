FATA reforms bill to be submitted in House, PM okays

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Cabinet approved on Thursday presenting of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) reforms bill before the parliament despite opposition from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

The decision was taken during a federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Prime Minister’s Office, where a 12-point agenda, including economic issues were discussed.

The federal body approved implementation of a judgment by the Peshawar High Court and the formation of a committee to implement the Supreme Court’s directives in a human rights case.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved an agreement between Pakistan and Russia on the settlement of mutual financial claims and obligations on operations of the former USSR, an amendment in the policy of commercial import of arms and ammunitions.

The cabinet also decided to place National Disaster Management Authority under the PMO, an amendment in Section 5 and Section 6 of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 as Amended vide PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007. The members ratified notification of tariff determinations by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority issued by the power division on behalf of the cabinet.

The meeting was also attended by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who narrowly escaped an assassination bid during a corner meeting in Narowal district of Punjab on May 6.

Speaking to the media, Iqbal said the government had decided to take critical actions against militancy. “We will not let the terrorists target our future. Those who spread hate amongst the people of Pakistan are the enemies of state,” observed the interior minister. “We have to unite against the enemies hidden within our ranks and ensure their failure.”

Reflecting on the federal cabinet meeting, Iqbal informed the media that the police force had been allocated additional funds. Highlighting that seven model police stations were completed, he said that work on another seven will be finished with the additional funds. A batch of Islamabad Professional Anti-riots Force will be passing out in 2018.