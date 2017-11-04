FATA people must be given access to basic human rights: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has said that main streaming of FATA must be done at the earliest and the people may be given access to basic human rights as citizens of the country.

He said that the people of FATA must have access to the Supreme and High Courts as well as enjoying other rights promised under the constitution.

He expressed these views while talking to a group of students from FATA affiliated with different political parties who called on him here at the Parliament House on Friday. Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi and renowned TV anchor Saleem Safi were also present during the meeting.

Chairman Senate told the FATA students that the Upper House of the Parliament has constituted a Committee of the Whole to discuss and recommend the measures regarding legislative and administrative issues of FATA, which has held various meetings and deliberated with stakeholders.

The Committee has also reviewed the recommendations of the FATA Reform Committee constituted by the government. He expressed the hope that all the political parties would soon reach a consensus for resolving the long standing issues confronting the FATA parliamentarians. He assured the delegation that they would be invited in the Committee of Whole meeting so that they may present their view point and share their concerns on FATA issue.

He appreciated the students from FATA for showing political maturity in evolving a consensus on common issues. He informed the delegation that a Committee of the Whole was also constituted on revival of student unions. The Committee has passed a resolution urging the government to restore the student unions which serve as nursery for political leadership in the country. NNI

Originally published by NNI