FATA MPs welcome passing of KP-FATA merger bill

Peshawar

People of different walks of life including, lawmakers and civil society from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) here Friday welcomed passing of the long awaited KP-Fata merger bill from Parliament and termed it historic step forward to bring Fata into national mainstream.

Shahgee Gul Afridi, Fata Parliamentary leader in National Assembly told APP that Government and opposition parties both deserved full credit and appreciation for passing of the historic bill from National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan with overwhelming majority. “Certainly, tribal people would now get the same legal, civil, constitutional and human rights as being enjoyed by people of Pakistan. They will now get better education, health, water and others socio-economic services at their doorsteps,” he maintained. He said draconian century-old FCR (Frontier Crimes Regulations) law would be repealed and tribal people would get speedy justice as the law allowing Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court’s jurisdiction to Fata has already been passed by the present Parliament.

He said people of tribal areas had rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism and the best tributes to them was completion of all the reconstruction and rehabilitation projects as quickly as possible so that they could live in their native areas in dignified manner with all facilities available to them at their doorsteps.

Member National Assembly, Shahab-ud-din Khan also praised the KP-Fata merger bill and termed it historic development. “FATA merger in KP is the best solution keeping in view the close horizontal linkages of the tribal agencies and frontier regions besides social, linguistic and cultural norms and tradition of tribesmen and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he reiterated.

Most of the officers serving in Fata belonged to KP who knows the customs, culture, history and traditions of tribal areas and there would be no issue in disposal of cases and official engagements for them.

With the start of political activities, local govt system and allocation of special seats in KP Assembly, he said, tribesmen would now get all political, legal and civil rights besides judicious and transparent utilization of developmental funds would be ensured. The MNA said Political Agents were enjoying unlimited administrative, legal and financial powers and now they would be answerable to courts, Parliament and Government directly on any issue of public importance.

PML-N Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota said PML-N Government has fulfilled yet another promise by passing KP-Fata merger bill with overwhelming majority from both the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan. Before passing of KP-Fata merger bill, he said, PMLN Government had completed all the homework and announced a massive developmental package for Fata and TDPs rehabilitation. The Government had already proposed Rs24.5billion for Fata’s uplift besides approving a 10-year FATA Development Plan (FDP) with total outlay of Rs100 billion in budget 2018-19, he said, adding an allocation of Rs10 billion for fiscal year 2018-19 was also proposed to help bring hitherto tribal areas at par of developed regions of the country.

He said TDPs of Fata had suffered a lot in war against terrorism and earmarking of Rs90billion for them in budget would help minimize their sufferings and expedite pace of economic development. He said transparent utilization of these massive funds would help bring all those areas of Fata, which were closely located with KP, at par with settled areas of the province within two years. Nalota said PMLN Government has also passed a bill allowing extension of SC and PHC’s jurisdiction to Fata meant to provide speedy justice to tribal litigants. The PMLN leader said no justification was left now with critics and political opponents to make hue and cry following passing of KP-Fata bill by the Parliament and urged them to get united for general election 2018.

Mohmand Anwar, Executive Director, Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) also welcomed passage of 31st Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Parliament for merging Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, and extending parliament jurisdiction to all federally administered and provincially administered tribal areas.—APP