FATA merger with KP, PTI’s top priority: Imran

Promises to take up the missing persons issue with COAS

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan Wednesday declared that once voted to power, the first priority of the PTI would be to merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Talking to media persons in Peshawar after addressing the FATA youth convention, the PTI Supremo also promised to take up the issue of the missing persons with the Army Chief shortly.

“The very first step we take after coming into power in the coming elections will be to merge the FATA with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I also promise to take up the long standing issue of the missing persons with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa”. Imran Khan said.. Imran opined that that the demand for production of the missing persons was genuine and he would talk to the relevant quarters in this regard. “The families of the missing persons are undergoing great agony and their grievances need to be addressed. He maintained.

He said tribal people have various grievances that need urgent attention. The PTI chief said that a special development fund is needed for the schools and the other basic facilities that have been destroyed as a result of the 15 years of war. Imran, however, sounded optimistic that FATA merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would ensure speedy development in tribal areas.

The PTI chief further said that he endorsed the demanded by the residents of the Tribal belt that the mumble of check-posts and landmines in the tribal agencies should be decreased and he would request the army Chief to look into the issue genuinely. Announcing his plan for the mainstreaming of tribal areas Imran said unemployment was the major issue confronting the FATA youth and called for special funds to develop FATA.

He said FCR will be abolished in consultation with other stakeholders adding the FATA reforms have still not being implemented whereas the tribal people deserved more representation in the National Assembly. He held Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman responsible for delay in implementation of the FATA reforms. “We will hold local government election in the first three to five months once we are in power,” Imran said.

The PTI Chief lamented that the previous governments never considered people of tribal areas as Pakistanis, adding operations in FATA were launched at the behest of America. “People from the tribal areas were called terrorists in other parts of the country.” Lashing out at JUI Secretary General Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman, Imran said he was the biggest hurdle in the way of development in FATA and also the FATA reforms couldn’t be implemented due to opposition from Fazl-ur-Rehman. The PTI Chairman also came hard on the Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif adding the moment judiciary came into action against Sharifs in mega corruption scandals, the so called development process was stopped in Punjab.