FATA merger with KP left to new govt

Constitution amendment for representation of FATA in KP Assembly

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman took the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday expressing once again his apprehensions on the matter. He reiterated his demand that a referendum be held in the tribal areas to get the viewpoint of local people on the merger. He said that he had no objections to the merger but it should be done after taking the tribal people into confidence.

The members of PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Peoples Party as well as Aftab Sherpao of Qaumi Waton Party spoke in favour of the merger saying it should be done at the earliest to bring the tribal people into the mainstream. Responding to their points, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch said there will be no change in the status of tribal areas in the next general elections. He said FATA members will be elected on twelve seats.

The Federal Minister said the government is not bringing the bill for merger of FATA with KPK. We are only bringing an amendment to decide the representation of FATA in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly. Similarly we are working to abolish the black laws such as FCR. According to the proposed 30th Constitution amendment, the seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly will increase to 147 from the current 126 after its merger with Federally Administered Tribal Areas,

The general seats of the provincial assembly are proposed to be increased from 99 to 117. Moreover, the seats for women have been increased from 22 to 26, while religious minorities’ seats from three to four.

According to the sub-section of the bill, FATA will be granted 18 general seats, four seats for women and one for religious minority. Moreover, FATA’s 12 seats in National Assembly will be merged in KP Assembly and KP seats will increase from 48 to 60 in the National Assembly. Minister for States and Frontier Regions Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch in his statement of objects and reasons said that the federal cabinet in its decision on March 2, 2017, approved the integration of FATA with the province of KP.

“FATA being a part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after such integration will require its representation in the provincial assembly of the province,” he said, adding that the seats for FATA have been created in KP assembly according to its population.

“Creation of such seats is also of paramount importance for the fact that, if delayed, it will not only hamper the integration or the mainstreaming of FATA but it will also mean less of an opportunities.