Peshawar,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Wednesday greeted whole nation and especially tribal people over merger of FATA into KP province.

In a call on meeting with Federal Minister of State Ghalib Khan here at Governor House, he said FATA merger would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the tribal areas, for which he said the whole nation deserve greetings—APP