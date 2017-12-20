FATA merger with KP

The age-old debate over FATA reforms and its merger with KP has remained fruitless. The government is deliberately delaying this issue for the people for tribal areas. The government has broken its promise to introduce Reforms Bill in the National Assembly. It was included in the agenda but later taken off.

The Speaker of the Assembly should play his constitutional role, but he supported government’s agenda. He is the custodian of the august house and should act in a neutral manner. Under this Reforms Bill people of FATA will get representation too. We do not understand logic of the government to delay this cause. It is outright discrimination against the citizens of Pakistan. We are making a large number of population suffer on flimsy grounds.

The Bill should be discussed and debated at all the forums; otherwise we will have to pay a heavy price in terms of extremism, terrorism. The tribes are bonded with their Pakhtoon brothers. By delaying the Bill, the Government has invited more trouble due to its own follies.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related