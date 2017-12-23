FATA-KP merger — only viable option

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

OPPOSITION members once again staged a walk-out in the National Assembly (NA) for government’s failure in tabling the FATA Reforms Bill 2017. According to the opposition parties, FATA Reforms Bill was dropped from the agenda surreptitiously, and unless the bill is presented in the assembly, they would not become part of proceedings of assembly. Last week, the PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai leader from Balochistan suggested that FATA should be governed either by a governor or a council to be elected through adult franchise. In his speech in Parliament, he warned that any change in the present set-up in FATA could create “trouble” for Pakistan. Giving a historical background, he referred to number of agreements signed by then British rulers and tribal elders before partition, mentioning FATA residents as “free people”. He added that FATA had not been a part of Pakistan according to the Independence Act of 1947.

In response to Mr Achakzai’s speech, Leader of the Opposition in the house Syed Khursheed Shah said that all the acts and agreements signed during the British rule had become redundant. “We do not accept India and Afghanistan theories. We are not bound to abide by any decision made by the British,” he said, adding that 95 per cent people of FATA wanted accession to Pakistan. PPP, the third largest in Pakistan strongly supports the FATA-KP merger. On December 07, 2017, a multi-party conference organized by JUI-Sami was held, which was attended by leaders of Jamaat-i-Islami, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Awami National Party, parliamentarians and tribal leaders from FATA. A joint statement issued at the end of the conference expressed concern over delay in implementation of the report of six-member committee, headed by Sartaj Aziz. It said that the committee spent 11 months on the report and sought opinion of the elders and members of civil society.

It has to be mentioned that the Federal Cabinet, Senate and National Assembly had already approved the report of the committee, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had also endorsed the merger plan. In addition, the mainstream political parties and an overwhelming majority of the tribal population were also demanding implementation of the report. The JUI-F and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, coalition partners of PML-N in the centre, have been opposing the merger plan. On December 14, 2016, the KP Assembly had adopted a resolution proposing a FATA-KP merger that would help rehabilitate and reconstruct the infrastructure including roads, communications, power lines, water supply, education and health facilities. Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman announced to support and put forward the condition of infrastructural development and institutional reforms. Now only Mehmood Khan Achakzai is opposing the FATA-KP merger, and the government should not buckle under his pressure.

On Wednesday, Afghan Consul General Mohammad Moeen Marastial at a news conference at the Peshawar press club said: “Our government has no reservations over the merger, but the opinion of the people of the area is paramount before taking such a major decision.” If Afghan government has no reservations then why Afghan Consul General suggested taking opinion of the people of the area when the elected representatives of FATA have already given their consent. The Afghan diplomat’s statement supports the stance of the JUI-F, which also calls for obtaining the consent of the tribal people. The objective of this polemics is to create confusion and delay the implementation of the recommendations of the committee, which was formed to decide the fate of the tribal areas. The FATA committee headed by Sartaj Aziz had admitted that its merging the region with KP was the only viable route to mainstream the areas.

The 51-page report of the FATA committee, submitted to the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif read that without reforms, the Army may have to stay in FATA for an indefinite period; thus affecting strategic military balance on the Eastern front. It was proposed that in order to sustain the successes achieved by the military, law enforcement agencies and political administrations, legal and security reforms are essential. Importantly, it was recommended that the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the high court be extended to the tribal areas by amending Article 247 and other relevant laws. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had made public the recommendations aimed at bringing FATA into the mainstream to end poverty, and focus on its development to make up for years of neglect. Has the government backtracked from its commitment to appease one person only i.e. Mehmood Khan Achakzai?

Anyhow, people and lawmakers of FATA vociferously demand merger of their territory with KP. In April 2016, FATA Lawyers Forum President Rahim Shah while addressing a press conference organized by ‘Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA)’ had demanded of the parliamentarians to pass the amendment to the Constitution to make FATA part of KP. In principle, government is inclined to accept their demand, as elected representative of FATA demand merger with KP. At the same time KP is also willing to take FATA in its fold; thus, there is no reason to examine the other recommendations. Secondly, if option of creating separate province of FATA is considered, it will open the Pandora box, and people of Hazara and Karachi would also demand separate provinces. Of course, KP and Sindh would not pass resolutions for making Hazara and Karachi separate provinces respectively, which is prerequisite to create new provinces.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.