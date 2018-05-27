FATA-KP merger buries 150 years old system

Multan

PTI Vice Chairman, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that with merger of Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, a 150 years old system had buried. Talking to the media here, he said that merger of FATA, was the success of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as it was part of the party’s manifesto.

He informed that people of FATA would have their own representation in the National Assembly after the merger, adding that local bodies system would also be implanted now. The PTI Vice chairman said that it was a marvellous initiative which would reduce the deprivations of people of FATA. Qureshi said that MQM voted for the 21 constitutional amendment on his request and he was grateful to MQM legislators for it.

Creation of a separate province for South Punjab masses was another point of PTI manifesto, he said and added that he was thankful to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for his support on the issue. PTI MNA Amir Dogar and other party lead Dera were also present on this occasion.

Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan said that merger of Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a revolutionary step and it’s credit goes to the whole Parliament. Talking to APP, he said the merger not only benefit the people of FATA but also prove to be fruitful for the whole country.

It was the long-standing issue which should have to be addressed earlier, he wished and said the current status would help in bringing FATA people to the national mainstream. Rana Mehmood said the people of FATA, after the merger, would also get rid of black laws like Frontier Crime Regulations (FCR). At the end, the senator lauded the role of all political parties for taking the historic step in the larger national interest.—APP