FATA future be decided according to wishes of tribals: Fazal

Tank

Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam JUI-F, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has said that future of FATA should be decided keeping in view wishes and aspirations of tribal people. He was addressing a Peace Conference at Town Hall here on Saturday.

He said that decision regarding FATA should be made after consultation and considering the wishes of people living in tribal belt. He said that tribal people have rendered matchless sacrifices for establishment of peace in motherland adding before taking any decision regarding FATA all the tribesmen should be repatriated and rehabilitated in their native areas.

JUI-F Chief said that materializing dream of greater peace was impossible without out the efforts his party. Those who ignored the miseries and hardships of tribal people are now deceiving them by raising misleading slogans, Fazal said adding their efforts would be foiled at any cost.

The conference was also addressed by Provincial Ameer JUI-F, Moulana Gul Naseeb, MNA from South Waziristan, Moulana Jamal Uddin, Senator, Moulana Saleh Shah besides provincial and local leadership They said that rather merging FATA a separate province should be created for tribal people.—APP