FATA bill not presented in NA, Opp stages walk out

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Opposition members staged a walk-out in the National Assembly on Wednesday after FATA Reforms Bill 2017 was not presented in the session again.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed resentment towards Federally Administered Tribal Areas Secretariat for delay in presentation of the bill following which MNA concerned Abdul Qadir Baloch assured that the draft was near completion and would be presented in Thursday’s session.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq complained that the secretariat has no regard for the parliament. He demanded of the minister to take action against the secretary concerned or he would recommend presenting privilege motion on behalf of the Senate.

The speaker has directed to continue the sessions until the bill is put forth. Reportedly, a supplementary agenda would be added after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fchief Fazlur Rehman’s agreement.

During the session, MNA belonging to FATA, Shah G Gul Afridi complained that the members were told that the bill was to be presented today, Wednesday

Earlier this month, opposition parties formed a parliamentary committee to hold talks with the PMLN-led government over the issue FATA reforms bill.

The committee was formed during a meeting between opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah and leaders of the opposition parties.

The committee comprises Aijaz Jakhrani, Farhatullah Babar, Sirajul Haq, Sahibzada Tariqullah, Mian Attique, Sheikh Salahuddin and Haji Shah Gull Afridi while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will nominate two members after consultation with Imran Khan.