FATA: Abbasi, Nawaz to address Fazl’s reservations

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former premier Nawaz Sharif on Thursday met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and agreed to address the reservations of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman over the FATA Reforms Bill.

During the meeting held at Nawaz’s Jati Umra residence, the political situation of the country was also discussed along with preparations for the upcoming general elections in 2018.

It was also decided to increase the interaction with the public and party workers before the elections.

The former prime minister said that PML-N was willing to make sacrifices for the cause of democracy. “[We] are ready to make any sacrifice for democracy,” the PML-N president said. Nawaz further said that accountability in the present situation seemed to be unlikely and a strong parliament will lead to strong institutions. The meeting between Nawaz and Abbasi concluded later in the evening.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other senior Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders were part of the meeting.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the ‘targeted accountability’ was not acceptable to the nation, adding that he was not seeing transparent accountability in the country.

Terming 2018 as an election year, the former premier urged the need to expedite contacts with the masses and party workers.

He said that strength of all the institutions lies in the parliament’s power, adding that he was ready for making every sacrifice to support democracy in the country.