Fast Track promotion policy being introduced in Police

The police department and nation pay tribute to the officers and officials who sacrificed their lives and get wounded for protection of lives and property of people and therefore, the parallel process of reward and punishment is going on. This process of encouragement will be continued and for the very first time in Punjab police the Inspector to SP rank officers will be posted by their own choice so that they may perform their duties with full concentration.

Inspector General of Police Punjab,Amjad Javed Saleemi expressed these views while addressing to two different functions at central police Lahore today. In first ceremony 60 best officers and officials from all province who showed extraordinary performance were given commendation certificates and cash rewards whereas second ceremony was about meeting of 40 officers with IG Punjab who were promoted from DSP to SP rank during this week. DIG Headquarters Babar Bakht Qureshi and AIG Discipline Zubair Dareshak were also present at this occasion.

IG Punjab said that for the first time the policy of Fast Track promotion policy is being introduced which will be implemented within 3 to 4 months and by this policy the promotion of highly qualified and diligent officials will be integrated by a test conducted under the aegis of Punjab Public Service Commission PPSC and promotion will be given who pass this test so that it may enhance the moral of force.

In the ceremony cash prizes worth 20 lac 65 thousand rupees have been distributed to 60 officers from six districts and officials of CPO along with commendation certificates. Among the recipients of prizes, there were 16 from district Faisalabad, 14 from DG khan,10 from central police office,9 from Muzaffar garh,7 from jhang,3 from Toba Tek Singh and 01 from Multan. Two women police officers have also been given prizes.

Moreover, during the meeting with newly promoted SPs, IGP said, you will have to prove yourself to serve the people with true spirit so that people may know that you well deserved this promotion. He emphasized upon officers that policing is the most difficult task of the world because your enemy is present everywhere so as a first line respondent you should remain alert round the clock so that people may be provided justice in true sense.

On this occasion the IG Punjab told that 342 inspectors have been promoted on 800 vacant posts of inspectors so far whereas a promotion board will be held on 4th December for the remaining and this process will go on to fulfill process of appointment on vacant posts.

In the end, responding to media questions, The PPO applauded the efforts of media and said that media is like a watchdog for Punjab Police and I expect that they will be playing its positive role in this regard. Responding to a query the IGP said that for restoration of law and order in previous days, cases of treason against 4 individuals and 7-ATA against 20 individuals have been registered.

He further said about 2900 persons have been arrested and their cases are being examined. Likewise, it has been decided that their release will be guaranteed through heavy surety bonds. Amjad Javed Saleemi while giving answer to a question said that a crackdown campaign in educational institutions against drug peddlers has been started and such anti social elements will be dealt iron handedly.

