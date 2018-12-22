Fast food is such a food that is cooked in lesser time than regular

food. People like fast food in this modern time because food becomes ready in a few minutes’ time. Fast food contains more salts, sugar and very less dietary fibre. Fast food is extremely unhealthy. But people like fast food. Through fast food, body weight is gained and the body muscles weaken. Due to fast food, blood pressure goes up and oxygen supply to brain reduces. Burgers, pizza and noodles etc are the category of the fast food. People, who have fast food in their diet, face health problems. Fast food contains carbohydrates, fats and cholesterol that cause more cholesterol to be absorbed in the body and also leads to heart attacks. Teenagers are consuming much fast food like pizza, ice-cream, burgers, fries etc that is why their health is not well and they are facing various diseases. Pancreas can also be damaged from the excessive consumption of fast food. Fatigue is common in people who consume fast food on a regular basis. So, we should avoid fast food and eat food cooked in home and save our health and live longer.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

