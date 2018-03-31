Fast changing disease pattern demand increase in number of medical specialists

Regular changes in the climatic conditions with direct impact on disease pattern, coupled with steady population growth and improving economy demand increase in the number of medical specialists across the country, said Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair here on Friday.

Addressing the 52nd annual convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) agreeing with CPSP President, Prof. Zafar Ullah Chaudhry, that comprehensive healthcare was a basic right of every Pakistani, said government is fully conscious of its responsibilities.

“For this both the federal and provincial governments need support of institutions like CPSP to help ease and enhance public accessibility to quality healthcare and related services,” he said.

Sindh Governor on the occasion also appreciated democratic norms adopted by CPSP management under which all fellows were regularly elected and these elections are respected and implemented too.

He further expressed his pleasure that standard maintained by CPSP has helped international recognition for its degrees and certificates.

“This is well reflected through regular appearance of doctors from across the globe in the fellowship and other related programs offered by CPSP,” said Muhammad Zubair. “To be honest I am simply amazed witnessing the achievements of CPSP whose degrees and diplomas are respected and recognised even in the first world,” added the Governor mentioning that by virtue of being Governor he is the Chancellor of all public sector Universities in the province but have never come across a Postgraduate institution of Medical Sciences so extensively recognized across the world.

Felicitating the graduating Fellows and Members of CPSP, he also congratulated their parents and spouses for taking good care of their issue and partners, enabling them to attain high qualifications.

CPSP President, Prof. Zafar Ullah Chaudhry, in his welcome address, said people of Pakistan deserved comprehensive healthcare, with necessary provision for specialized services.

“Our people at every level need comprehensive healthcare and not mere primary healthcare that denotes medical treatment for mundane ailments,” he said emphasizing that treatment of complex diseases or those requiring comprehensive care must be easily available to the people. “It is the basic right of every person to get comprehensive medical care through primary care physician providing a link to continuum of healthcare delivery,” said the senior professional.

Comprehensive healthcare in any country, he added, depended on its ability to produce adequate number of competent specialized medical professionals.—APP

