Fast bowler Ronsford suspended from bowling

Ronsford Beaton, the Guyana Harpy Eagles fast bowler, was reported for a suspect bowling action during the ongoing West Indies Championship four-day first-class competition.

Baton’s action was cited by match officials dur-ing the fourth round match between Guyana Harpy Eagles and Jamaica Scorpions at the Guyana National Stadium, which ended last Saturday.

On Tuesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) con-firmed that the Opinion Report by the Independent Assessor at Loughborough University, Dr Mark King, has found Beaton’s bowling action to be illegal and, as such, he has been suspended from bowling in domestic West Indies matches with immediate effect.

The assessment revealed that Beaton’s deliveries exceeded the level of tolerance permitted under playing regulations. As per the ICC regulations the suspension will also apply to all other leagues worldwide.

Beaton will remain suspended until such time as his action is found to be legal, either by an Opinion Report from Loughborough University or by an independent analysis from an accredited testing centre, in accordance with the CWI Regulations for Dealing with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions.

The final round of matches in the West Indies Championship started on Wednesday. Leaders Guy-ana Harpy Eagles will host Leeward Islands Hurri-canes at the Guyana National Stadium. Over in Trinidad, Barbados Pride face Windward Islands Volcanoes at Queen’s Park Oval and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force meet Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.—INP