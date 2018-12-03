Fast bowler Asif, family injured in car accident

Lahore

Fast bowler Muhamamd Asif and his family were injured early Monday morning as their car rammed into a footpath due to overspeeding. The fast bowler, his wife and two daughters sustained minor injuries. The family was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for CT scans. Asif, while speaking to a News channel, said that his vehicle hit a footpath during a bid to avoid a speeding car.

Asif, along with Salman Butt and Mohammad Amir, was banned for five years by the ICC after he was caught bowling a pre-planned no-ball during a sting operation conducted by a UK media house.

Off the three, only Amir has been able to make a comeback to international cricket after serving his ban. The fast bowler represents WAPDA in first-class cricket and was not picked by any franchise in all previous and coming seasons of the PSL.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp