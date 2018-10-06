FAST awards degrees to 146 graduates

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The 56th Convocation ceremony of FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences was held at its Peshawar campus Saturday. A total of 146 graduates from Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Management Sciences disciplines were awarded degrees.

This year, the convocation was a truly momentous occasion, organized on unprecedented scale with tens of corporate luminaries, leading academicians, intellectuals, parents, faculty and their students. Mr. Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Provincial Minister for Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rector FAST National University Engr Prof Dr. Ayub Alvi awarded medals to position holders of batch 2014-2018.

In his speech, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, who was the chief guest, congratulated graduates and their proud parents. The Minister, praised FAST-National University for its unwavering efforts to infuse technical competencies in students of not only the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but across Pakistan through its allied five campuses. Such seats of higher learning act a helping hand for Governments in development of human capital which is main source of competitive advantage of nations in today’s globalize world.

The Minister emphasized the importance of youth in development of Pakistan and highlighted the endeavors which the current government is planning for welfare of youth. He stressed the importance of challenging the existing societal narrative and discourse and urged the students to avoid stereotypical thinking.

Share on: WhatsApp