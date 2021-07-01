‘Fast and Furious’ – Fawad Chaudhry’s boxing video leaves Twitter awestruck  

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain is a new sensation on social media after he showed off his boxing skills in a viral video.

A clip of a few seconds shared by a user on social media shows the minister, who is commonly known as Fawad Chaudhry, practicing boxing while wearing a tracksuit in a gym.

His trainer can be seen putting on focus mitts while the PTI stalwart is punching with full concentration as he does in politics while aiming at the Opposition.

The Twitter user who shared the video captioned it as “Information Minister @fawadchaudhry gearing up for Opposition! Aggression and speed here!”

The video has invited enormous reactions on Twitter.

A user wrote, “Fawad sb Is this you, like Fast and Furious 9 Wow”

Here are some other reactions;

