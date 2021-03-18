Fashion designer, sons injured in Karachi knife attack

KARACHI – A Karachi-based fashion designer Rizwan Muazzam and his two sons were injured in a Swiss-knife at a housing society in the metropolitan here the other day.

Reports said that they were attacked by a person named Ibrahim Durrani, a son of a former air commodore, with the knife following a dispute at PAF Falcon Complex Society.

The brawl erupted between Durrani and Muazzam and his sons – Fahad and Atta – over car parking issue and it turned ugly when the former took out a Swiss knife and launched attack on the victims.

The sons of the fashion designer sustained serious injuries as they are still under treatment at a hospital in Karachi.

Video clips showing a man complaining with #IbrahimDurrani that he reversed his car wrong way & hurled abuses when objected and should learn manners, from their the fight escalates to Ibrahim stabbing two boys, 3rd clip has been censored due to graphic nature#JusticeForMoazzams pic.twitter.com/WOpRPuymGK — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) March 18, 2021

Shahrah-e-Faisal police station has registered a case against the suspect, who is reportedly still at large, under Sections 324, 337-H (II) and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code after receiving a complaint.

A couple of video of the incident are circulating on social media with one showing exchange of heated words between them.

It can be seen in another video that Atta one of two sons of the designer is injured on his back and laying on the road.