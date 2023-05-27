Fascist govt thinking more coercive measures to crush PTI: Imran

Says rupee devaluation to benefit PDM leaders

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the fascist government was busy in using all coercive and oppressive measures to crush PTI, while the country’s economy is crashing right before our eyes. In a statement on Saturday, PTI Chairman said that dollar selling at Rs 310 in the open market and there was record backbreaking inflation in the country right now.

PTI Chairman stated: “While our debt is accumulating at the fastest rate ever, the economy is shrinking.” He went on to say that all our annual tax revenue collections do not even cover the interest that we have to pay on our loans.

“While the country’s economy is crashing right before our eyes, all this fascist government is thinking of, are more coercive and oppressive measures to crush PTI,” Khan added. PTI Chairman recalled that of course to the PDM leadership this historic devaluation of the rupee did not matter because all their ill-gotten wealth was stashed abroad in dollars.

“It will be the people of Pakistan who will experience inflation and poverty while PDM leaders will be beneficiaries of this fall in rupee,” he added. Meanwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr. Iftikhar Durrani said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s personality was much higher than politics and political interests; hence they tyrants cannot separate Imran Khan and the people through use of these brutal and fascist tactics.In a statement on Saturday, PTI senior leader said that PTI Chairman’s personality was much higher than politics and political interests, who had been making Pakistan proud in the world for almost half of a century.