Faryal Talpur, Khursheed granted bail

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party leaders Faryal Talpur and Syed Khursheed Shah were granted bail in cases of alleged corruption being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court granted bail to Talpur in the fake bank accounts cases against surety bonds worth Rs10 million. Talpur had filed a bail petition last month. The PPP leader had stated that she was the mother of a differently-abled child. She requested the court to grant her bail till the completion of her trial.

Answering a question relating to her involvement in the case, the additional prosecutor claimed in court Tuesday that Talpur had withdrawn a cheque that had been deposited in the Zardari Group by a fake bank account.

An Anti-Terrorism Court granted bail to PPP leader Khursheed Shah against surety bonds worth Rs5 million. The former leader of the opposition in the national assembly had filed for bail. He was arrested by NAB in September.

Shah is accused of allotting to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur. NAB has been investigating Shah since August. It was alleged that the PPP leader built bungalows, petrol pumps, and hotels in the name of others (benamidaar).

NAB sources said Khursheed Shah would be shifted to Sukkur under transit remand.